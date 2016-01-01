See All Pediatricians in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Charles Simmons III, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Simmons III, MD

Dr. Charles Simmons III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Simmons III works at The Pavilion At Jacksonville for Nursing and Rehabilitation LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simmons III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Pavilion At Jacksonville for Nursing and Rehabilitation LLC
    1771 Edgewood Ave W, Jacksonville, FL 32208 (904) 766-1106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Cough
Down Syndrome
Circumcision
Cough
Down Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Simmons III' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Simmons III

    About Dr. Charles Simmons III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851308506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Simmons III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simmons III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simmons III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simmons III works at The Pavilion At Jacksonville for Nursing and Rehabilitation LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Simmons III’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

