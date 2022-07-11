Overview of Dr. Charles Sims, MD

Dr. Charles Sims, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Sims works at St. Luke's The Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.