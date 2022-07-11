Dr. Charles Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sims, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Sims, MD
Dr. Charles Sims, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
St. Luke's The Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases17198 St Lukes Way Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77384 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Very knowledgeable. Communications are outstanding.
About Dr. Charles Sims, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245281294
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sims using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
