Dr. Charles Sims, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charles Sims, MD

Dr. Charles Sims, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Sims works at St. Luke's The Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's The Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Syphilis Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Syphilis Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Very knowledgeable. Communications are outstanding.
    R M — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Sims, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1245281294
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sims accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sims works at St. Luke's The Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sims’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

