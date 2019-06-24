Dr. Charles Skomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Skomer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Charles Skomer MD2100 Webster St Ste 409, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3164
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
An excellent doctor. He has really helped me and has a nice bedside manner.
Neurology
46 years of experience
English
ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Neurology
Dr. Skomer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skomer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.