Dr. Charles Slack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Slack, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Slack, MD
Dr. Charles Slack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Slack works at
Dr. Slack's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1105 Central Expy N Ste 370 Bldg 1, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 495-6464Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slack?
I finally made the decision to have a breast reduction at 54. I found out my insurance company would not cover the procedure but it did not matter I needed to get this done and I am so happy that I put my trust in Dr. Slack. I am amazed on how he did such a beautiful job on my breasts. I feel so much better and did not expect them to look so amazing. His staff Stephanie , Debbie and the other girls are a definite reflection of who Dr Slack is. The surgical staff that he had picked to assist him are second to none. If you are looking to have a breast reduction I researched them all in my area for two years and if you want an amazing experience with an amazing result Dr Slack should be your pick! So happy!
About Dr. Charles Slack, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720038151
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Medical Center Washington Dc
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slack works at
Dr. Slack has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Slack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.