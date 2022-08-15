Overview of Dr. Charles Slack, MD

Dr. Charles Slack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Slack works at North Texas Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.