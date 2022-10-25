Dr. Slonim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Slonim, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Slonim, MD
Dr. Charles Slonim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Slonim's Office Locations
- 1 10770 N 46th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 972-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slonim answered the questions, gave me the time, but best yet, performed a professional procedure on my right eye that is amazing. Thanks Doc!
About Dr. Charles Slonim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slonim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slonim speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Slonim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slonim.
