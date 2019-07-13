Dr. Charles Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Smith, MD
Dr. Charles Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8202Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7905
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
VERY fortunate to have him! We have been with Dr. Smith for a few years now. Never have we ever had care like him. Our appointments last atleast 20-30 minutes and we never leave with questions. He goes over my husband's MRI's, is thorough and asks about how everything is, even remembers things about him. He goes over issues from prior visits to ensure things are better and fully assesses my husband each and every time. Dr. Smith is our fourth neurologist we have had for his MS. It is not easy finding a neuro with good bedside manner. He doesn't just shoo you off with a prescription in hand either. He stays up to date with the current discoveries with MS and even gives seminars about it. I am shocked there are a few bad reviews here. We have never had anything other than absolute excellent care with him and all of Scripps for that matter.
About Dr. Charles Smith, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700959426
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.