Dr. Charles Solon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Solon, DPM
Dr. Charles Solon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Solon's Office Locations
Croswell Podiatry2460 Burton St SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 774-9571Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had spoken with 2 doctors before meeting Dr Solon, the experience was completely different, Dr Solon took the time using visual aids to explain exactly my condition and my options to fix it. Also he made me feel very comfortable not only with his level of expertise but also with post opp care for pain and recovery. Just as Dr Solon stated I had very little pain and discomfort because I followed his direction to the T. I could not be happier and will continue to recommend Dr Solon!
About Dr. Charles Solon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063499630
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Aquinas College
Dr. Solon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Solon has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Solon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
