Dr. Charles Soma, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (61)
Map Pin Small Wailuku, HI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Soma, MD

Dr. Charles Soma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Soma works at North Shore Orthopedics Inc in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Orthopedics Inc.
    1827 Wells St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 242-0001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maui Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr Soma to the rescue (again)!!! I am so grateful. I called his office in pain and panic. They were able to fit me in that same day. - Dr Soma was caring, listened attentively to my concerns, and was excellent with his diagnosis. I was extremely anxious about the pain involved in getting 4 shots to my knees. Dr Soma gave me extra anesthetic and his skill was evident. I couldn't believe how minimal the pain was and how excellent the results were. He was patient, caring and genuinely concerned about helping me regain my quality of life! Whether you are a visitor or resident, I highly recommend Dr. Soma. **Additionally, from the office to shots extremely stringent safety measures to ensure patients safety, in light of Covid.
    About Dr. Charles Soma, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982795118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Soma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soma works at North Shore Orthopedics Inc in Wailuku, HI. View the full address on Dr. Soma’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Soma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

