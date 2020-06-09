Overview of Dr. Charles Soma, MD

Dr. Charles Soma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Soma works at North Shore Orthopedics Inc in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.