Dr. Charles Soma, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Soma, MD
Dr. Charles Soma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Soma's Office Locations
North Shore Orthopedics Inc.1827 Wells St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Soma to the rescue (again)!!! I am so grateful. I called his office in pain and panic. They were able to fit me in that same day. - Dr Soma was caring, listened attentively to my concerns, and was excellent with his diagnosis. I was extremely anxious about the pain involved in getting 4 shots to my knees. Dr Soma gave me extra anesthetic and his skill was evident. I couldn't believe how minimal the pain was and how excellent the results were. He was patient, caring and genuinely concerned about helping me regain my quality of life! Whether you are a visitor or resident, I highly recommend Dr. Soma. **Additionally, from the office to shots extremely stringent safety measures to ensure patients safety, in light of Covid.
About Dr. Charles Soma, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1982795118
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
- USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soma works at
Dr. Soma speaks French and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Soma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soma.
