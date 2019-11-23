See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Charles Sonu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Sonu, MD

Dr. Charles Sonu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Sonu works at North Bay Spine Center in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sonu's Office Locations

    North Bay Spine Center
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 320, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 422-1101
    North Bay Spine Center
    1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 446-4004

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Wrist Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Wrist Fracture

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Zurich

    Nov 23, 2019
    I was Very nervous at first which is normal,but Dr Sonu was very Professional.he fixed my back.Dr Sonu is a very gifted doctor. Thank you, J.Z.
    JO D. ZALAMEDA — Nov 23, 2019
    Dr. Sonu's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sonu

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Charles Sonu, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1497886014
    Education & Certifications

    • Minnesota Spine Center
    • Stanford University
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    • UCLA
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonu accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonu has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

