Overview of Dr. Charles Sonu, MD

Dr. Charles Sonu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Sonu works at North Bay Spine Center in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.