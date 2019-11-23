Dr. Charles Sonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sonu, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Sonu, MD
Dr. Charles Sonu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Sonu's Office Locations
North Bay Spine Center1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 320, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 422-1101
North Bay Spine Center1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 446-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was Very nervous at first which is normal,but Dr Sonu was very Professional.he fixed my back.Dr Sonu is a very gifted doctor. Thank you, J.Z.
About Dr. Charles Sonu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1497886014
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Spine Center
- Stanford University
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
