Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD
Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Soparkar works at
Dr. Soparkar's Office Locations
Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, PLLC3730 Kirby Dr Ste 900, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 379-4756Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plastic Eye Surgery Associates9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 379-4755
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE DR SOPARKER!!!!! SO TALENTED!!!!
About Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Med Ctr
- Baylor
- Meml Hosp
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Oberlin College
- Ophthalmology
