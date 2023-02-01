Overview of Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD

Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Soparkar works at Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, PLLC in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.