Overview of Dr. Charles Spikes, MD

Dr. Charles Spikes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spikes works at Allure Plastics/Reconstructive in Tifton, GA with other offices in Adel, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.