Overview of Dr. Charles Springer, MD

Dr. Charles Springer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Springer works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.