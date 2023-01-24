Dr. Charles Springer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Springer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Springer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
I am impressed with both Henry and Caroline today of Dr. Springer’s staff. Been there a few times over the years, and they both seem to improve every time.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356344576
- Jewett Orth Clinic
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
