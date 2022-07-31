Dr. Charles St Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles St Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles St Hill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville/James Graham Brown Cancer Center, Surgical Oncology
Dr. St Hill works at
Locations
UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic
1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(888) 381-0288
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exactly a year ago Dr St. Hill did a surgery on me. I have never been more thankful and happy with a doctor. I had been having Gallbladder issues for a year which many doctors where confused about, a doctor had recommended Dr. St Hill and although at first I was scared to meet him, he made me feel so comfortable. The wait was a bit long but I understood why, he cares for his patients and spends so much time with them. He usually does adult cases but he still helped me, I am a minor and my mother doesn’t really understand English and although he himself doesn’t speak Spanish he made sure the information was translated. He was one of the first doctors to help me. If you want to know a brief summary of my story, it’s long but 2 years ago I was sent to the ER, a doctor did a surgery to remove my gallbladder. However, this doctor didn’t do a good job and left a piece of gallbladder. I ended up with so much health problems due to this. I had gone too multiple doctors but each time I would get rejected for a surgery or they would say they only attended adults. Dr. St Hill helped me, he understood my problem and figured out what was wrong. He didn’t think twice and said I needed a surgery and that he would do it. He did on July 30.2021 and ever since then I’ve felt so much better. So Thank you to Dr. St Hill. I 100% recommend him and may god bless him.
About Dr. Charles St Hill, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1275657207
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville/James Graham Brown Cancer Center, Surgical Oncology
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine, Department Of Surgery
Dr. St Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Hill works at
Dr. St Hill speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. St Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.