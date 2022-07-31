See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Charles St Hill, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles St Hill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville/James Graham Brown Cancer Center, Surgical Oncology

Dr. St Hill works at UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 381-0288
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Secondary Malignancies
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Secondary Malignancies

Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Distal Pancreatectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm (IPMN) of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cyst Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Partial Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Total Left Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Total Right Chevron Icon
Liver Resection, Trisegmentectomy Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors (Functioning Tumor) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Non-Functioning Islet Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Exactly a year ago Dr St. Hill did a surgery on me. I have never been more thankful and happy with a doctor. I had been having Gallbladder issues for a year which many doctors where confused about, a doctor had recommended Dr. St Hill and although at first I was scared to meet him, he made me feel so comfortable. The wait was a bit long but I understood why, he cares for his patients and spends so much time with them. He usually does adult cases but he still helped me, I am a minor and my mother doesn’t really understand English and although he himself doesn’t speak Spanish he made sure the information was translated. He was one of the first doctors to help me. If you want to know a brief summary of my story, it’s long but 2 years ago I was sent to the ER, a doctor did a surgery to remove my gallbladder. However, this doctor didn’t do a good job and left a piece of gallbladder. I ended up with so much health problems due to this. I had gone too multiple doctors but each time I would get rejected for a surgery or they would say they only attended adults. Dr. St Hill helped me, he understood my problem and figured out what was wrong. He didn’t think twice and said I needed a surgery and that he would do it. He did on July 30.2021 and ever since then I’ve felt so much better. So Thank you to Dr. St Hill. I 100% recommend him and may god bless him.
    Leslie Basave Morales — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Charles St Hill, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275657207
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville/James Graham Brown Cancer Center, Surgical Oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine, Department Of Surgery
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles St Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Hill works at UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. St Hill’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. St Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

