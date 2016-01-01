Dr. Stacy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Stacy Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Stacy Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Stacy Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Stacy Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stacy Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stacy Jr?
About Dr. Charles Stacy Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457453375
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stacy Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stacy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stacy Jr works at
Dr. Stacy Jr has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stacy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stacy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stacy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stacy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stacy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.