Dr. Charles Stafford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Stafford, MD
Dr. Charles Stafford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Stafford works at
Dr. Stafford's Office Locations
Kentucky Renal Care Group Lex North1610 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511 Directions (859) 254-0671
Pediatric & Adolescent Associates171 N EAGLE CREEK DR, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-7425
Dialysis Clinic Inc100 Keystone Dr Ste E, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 625-0939
Dialysis Clinic Inc100 Venture Ct, Lexington, KY 40511 Directions (859) 252-7712
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stafford is very interested in the patient's welfare. He may sometimes seem a little gruff but that is only because he wants to do his best for the patient's health.
About Dr. Charles Stafford, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pensacola Ed Prog
- Pensacola Ed Prog
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Glomerulonephritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.