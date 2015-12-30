Overview

Dr. Charles Stevens, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Stevens works at Sampat Unnati MD in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.