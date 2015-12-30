Dr. Charles Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Stevens, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
Sampat Unnati MD1665 S Imperial Ave Ste A, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 618-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steven has been my pain doctor for the past 3 years now. I have had two back surgeries ; microdiscectomy and anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) LI, L2, thru S1 disk. I have gotten back epidural shots and pain medication to with-stand pain on my back.
About Dr. Charles Stevens, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003001363
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.