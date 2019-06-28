Dr. Charles Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Stewart, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4075, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a colonscopy with Dr. Stewart at Piedmont Hospital. I was a little stressed going into the procedure. However, it went incredibly smoothly. I am impressed with Dr. Stewart, the anesthesiology team, the nurses and the entire staff. They are super friendly, professional and efficient. They listened well to my questions and concerns before and after the procedure. They explained things clearly. And they proactively followed up with my after the appointment. I felt like I was in great hands which removed most of the apprehensions i had going into the procedure. Thank you.
About Dr. Charles Stewart, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.