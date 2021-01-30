Overview

Dr. Charles Stinson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Stinson works at Stat Medical in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.