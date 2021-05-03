Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Stone, DO
Dr. Charles Stone, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
- 1 30011 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 205, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 278-2395
Dr. Stone is amazing. He has taught me so much about how perception changes how you feel and how to change my perception. He’s taught me how to understand why I do the things I do which helps me change unhealthy cycles and recognize them when they’re happening. I’ve been going to Dr. Stone for years and years. He will always be my very favorite doctor. He changed my life and I’m now happy to live it and really truly want to see how it turns out.
Dr. Stone accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
