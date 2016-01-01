Overview

Dr. Charles Stotler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Stotler works at CHARLES W STOTLER, M.D. in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Portage, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.