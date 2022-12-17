See All Podiatric Surgeons in Englewood, FL
Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from Mount St Mary's and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Suleskey works at Englewood Hospital Wound Care in Englewood, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood Community Hospital
    700 Medical Blvd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 473-9305
  2. 2
    All VenicePodiatrist Venice FL
    1832 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 493-7999
  3. 3
    540 The Rialto # 540, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 485-7711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Suleskey?

    Dec 17, 2022
    Doctors like Dr. Suleskey are far and few apart. I initially brought my mom to see him and know we are both patients. Aside from the doctor, his staff is welcoming and always with a smile.
    Helen — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suleskey to family and friends

    Dr. Suleskey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Suleskey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM.

    About Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215955406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Administration
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount St Mary's
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount St Marys Hosp
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suleskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suleskey has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suleskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Suleskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Suleskey, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.