Dr. Charles Sweet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Sweet, MD
Dr. Charles Sweet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Sweet works at
Dr. Sweet's Office Locations
Frontier Allergy Asthma & Immunology2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 382-1933Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Divyansu Patel M.D.4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 175, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 382-1933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Sweet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164568283
Education & Certifications
- Seton Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- The University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet works at
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sweet speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
