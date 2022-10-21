Overview

Dr. Charles Swerdlow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Swerdlow works at Cardiovascular Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.