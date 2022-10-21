Dr. Charles Swerdlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swerdlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Swerdlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Swerdlow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Medical Group of Southern California414 N Camden Dr Ste 1100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Another reviews states: "Each time he has been the medical partner you want IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT." I could not agree more. My arrhythmias were very complex. I feel blessed to have Dr. Swerdlow on my team. I initially choose Dr. Swerdlow based on his credentials, experience, leadership, and peer reviews. Not only is he at the forefront of medical technology and procedure, he invents and perfects them. I will forever stay with Dr. Swerdlow because of his straightforward approach, sincerity, unconventional charm, and utmost trust I have in him with my life. His entire office staff and team are similarly, the most competent, professional, responsive, and caring staff who have ever cared for me. Now three years and two months after my stroke and first afib -- I AM CURED. Thank you Dr. Swerdlow. There is nothing I could ever say or do to thank him enough for restoring my life.
About Dr. Charles Swerdlow, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497727309
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swerdlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swerdlow has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swerdlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
