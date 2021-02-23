Overview of Dr. Charles Swersky, MD

Dr. Charles Swersky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Swersky works at Swersky & Zilkha Mds in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.