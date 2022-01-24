Overview

Dr. Charles Talakkottur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Talakkottur works at TLC Medical, Aesthetics, & Pain Management in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.