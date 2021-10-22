Overview of Dr. Charles Taunt, DO

Dr. Charles Taunt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Joint Replacement & Reconstruction. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Eaton Hospital.



Dr. Taunt works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.