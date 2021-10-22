See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Orthopedic Surgery
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Taunt, DO

Dr. Charles Taunt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Joint Replacement & Reconstruction. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Eaton Hospital.

Dr. Taunt works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taunt's Office Locations

    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    3404 Patient Care Dr, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Memorial Healthcare
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 249 ratings
    Patient Ratings (249)
    5 Star
    (237)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Taunt, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English
    1104816511
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine
    • Michigan State University- St. John Oakland
    • St. John Oakland Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Joint Replacement & Reconstruction
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Taunt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taunt works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Taunt’s profile.

    Dr. Taunt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    249 patients have reviewed Dr. Taunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

