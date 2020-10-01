Dr. Charles Te, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Te is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Te, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Te, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I live in South Carolina and was seeking a second opinion regarding heart rate issues for the past year, No one seemed to be able to help me. I had a virtual visit with Dr Te after he had a chance to review my file and he prescribed a medication that I could tell almost immediately that he found something to really help me! I am so impressed with everyone I have dealt with at Oklahoma Heart Hospital! I look forward to continuing my care and feeling so much better!
About Dr. Charles Te, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285830760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
