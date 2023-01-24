Overview

Dr. Charles Ternent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ternent works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.