Overview

Dr. Charles Mark Teter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Teter works at St John Clinic Tulsa Family Phy in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.