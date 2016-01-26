Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theivagt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD
Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Theivagt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Theivagt's Office Locations
-
1
Rio Grande Valley Sleep Centers Inc2101 S Cynthia St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-7896
-
2
Keowee Surgical Clinic2 LEAS COURTYARD DR, Seneca, SC 29672 Directions (864) 482-2191
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theivagt?
Hearing loss diagnosis. Age related but aggravated by wax accumulation. Hearing mush improved after outer ear procedure. Some high frequencies loss and low frequencies near normal. Did not push use of hearing aid but suggested further examination a year later.
About Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396840682
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theivagt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theivagt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theivagt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theivagt works at
Dr. Theivagt has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theivagt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Theivagt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theivagt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theivagt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theivagt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.