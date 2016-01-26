Overview of Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD

Dr. Charles Theivagt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Theivagt works at Rio Grande Valley Sleep Centers Inc in McAllen, TX with other offices in Seneca, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.