Overview of Dr. Charles Thomas, MD

Dr. Charles Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Southern Surgical Specialists in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.