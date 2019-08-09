Overview of Dr. Charles Thompson, MD

Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at CHARLES A THOMPSON MD in Nacogdoches, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.