Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
The Eye Clinic1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 1, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-3810
The Eye Clinic Inc1767 IMPERIAL BLVD, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 478-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Thompson scores a perfect 5, only because I can't give him a 6 or a 10! A very skilled and professional surgeon who is willing to take the time to discuss any concerns, and to compare the options, and the pros & cons of different IOL's that are suitable for the patients requirements. He removed cataracts and did IOL implants in both eyes with great results; ...even better than I had hoped for or expected. Would highly recommend; and would choose him again without any hesitation.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eye Consultants Atlanta/Piedmont Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
- Earl K Long-Lsu
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Presbyopia, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
