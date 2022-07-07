Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Thompson III works at
Locations
-
1
Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions33 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (516) 259-2525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson III?
I had an amazing experience with Dr. Thompson. I was able to have all my question answered. He listens and cares for his patients. I never had any bumps in the road and would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922348440
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson III accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson III works at
431 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.