Dr. Charles Tifft, MD

Concierge Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charles Tifft, MD

Dr. Charles Tifft, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Tifft works at MDVIP - Boston, Massachusetts in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tifft's Office Locations

  1
    MDVIP - Boston, Massachusetts
    930 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 843-9175

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Vitamin B Deficiency
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr Tifft is one of the best most thorough Medical Doctors I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.If the term ”Old School”registers as a positive trait he works both sides of medicine, terrific Doctor.
    Tom Noble Sr — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Tifft, MD

    Concierge Medicine
    50 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1740233063
    Education & Certifications

    Boston University School Of Medicine
    Boston University Hosp/Boston City Hospital
    Boston University Hospital
    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Boston Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Tifft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tifft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tifft has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tifft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tifft works at MDVIP - Boston, Massachusetts in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Tifft’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tifft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tifft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tifft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tifft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

