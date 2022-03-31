Dr. Charles Titone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Titone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Titone, MD
Dr. Charles Titone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Titone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Titone's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Vision Center1302 Brown St, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 355-7301
-
2
East Carolina Center for Sight1011 Wh Smith Blvd Ste 108, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions
-
3
Doctors Vision Center901 N Winstead Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 355-7301
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Titone?
Dr. Titone is a great doctor and his team is top notch. He explained the process and made me feel comfortable. The wait time was long but worth it.
About Dr. Charles Titone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1619930120
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Orlando Regl MC
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Howard University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Titone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Titone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Titone works at
Dr. Titone has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Titone speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Titone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Titone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Titone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.