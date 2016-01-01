Dr. Charles Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Tomaszewski, MD
Dr. Charles Tomaszewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Associated Urologists1255 Highway 70 Ste 33S, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-1778
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1295794642
- University Chicago Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- UCLA
- Urology
Dr. Tomaszewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaszewski has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomaszewski speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.
