Overview

Dr. Charles Tomaszewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Tomaszewski works at Associated Urologists LLC in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.