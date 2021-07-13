Overview of Dr. Charles Toulson, MD

Dr. Charles Toulson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Toulson works at Texas Joint Institute McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.