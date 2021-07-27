Overview of Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD

Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Toussaint works at MUSC Health in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.