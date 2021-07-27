See All Neurosurgeons in West Columbia, SC
Neurosurgery
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD

Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Toussaint works at MUSC Health in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toussaint's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Brain and Spine Institute
    222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 935-8410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730368499
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toussaint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toussaint has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toussaint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toussaint works at MUSC Health in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Toussaint’s profile.

    Dr. Toussaint has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toussaint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Toussaint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toussaint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toussaint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toussaint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

