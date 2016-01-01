Dr. Tuen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Tuen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Tuen, MD
Dr. Charles Tuen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Tuen's Office Locations
Chemical Lab Dallas Neuroscience PA3503 W Wheatland Rd Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 943-8887
Dallas Neuroscience P.A.1001 Robbie Mince Way Ste C, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (214) 943-8887
- 3 122 W Colorado Blvd Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 943-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Tuen, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1114919412
Education & Certifications
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuen has seen patients for Syncope, Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuen speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.