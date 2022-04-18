Overview of Dr. Charles Turk, MD

Dr. Charles Turk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Turk works at Associated Urological Specialst in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.