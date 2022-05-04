Overview

Dr. Charles Turnier, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Turnier works at Lee Physician Group - Allergy and Immunology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.