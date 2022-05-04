See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Charles Turnier, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Turnier, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Turnier works at Lee Physician Group - Allergy and Immunology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lpg Allergy & Immunology - Page Field
    4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9722
  2. 2
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-4270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    Every single time I go to this office every person from Maya to the nurses and the doctor are all amazing it's a great place great staff and great environment
    — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Turnier, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French
    NPI Number
    • 1952370686
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Internship
    • State Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Turnier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turnier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turnier has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

