Dr. Charles Turnier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Turnier, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Turnier works at
Locations
Lpg Allergy & Immunology - Page Field4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 343-9722
Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 254-4270
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every single time I go to this office every person from Maya to the nurses and the doctor are all amazing it's a great place great staff and great environment
About Dr. Charles Turnier, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1952370686
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- State Univ Hosp
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
