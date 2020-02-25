See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD

Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Tyshkov works at Child Neurology in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tyshkov's Office Locations

    Child Neurology
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty
    263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Wada Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2020
    Dr. Tyshkov is a wonderful neurologist. He always calls us back within a few hours to answer our questions or address our concerns. We never feel rushed and he is really helping us through managing our daughter's seizures with medications - and he is helping us deal with the side effects of the medications. I am really glad we found him and grateful for all he does for our daughter.
    Alaina Paciulli — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English, Russian
    • 1942626031
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Westchester Medical Center
    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
