Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
1.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Hardtner Medical Center.

Dr. Ugokwe works at Rapides Specialty Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapides Specialty Clinic
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 473-0773
  2. 2
    Cenla Neurology Center
    2223 Worley Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 473-0773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
  • Hardtner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Very good doctor highly recommend he did his residency in texas and sent my son there for treatment and Im so glad he did
    Micah — Jun 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD
    About Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144210717
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugokwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ugokwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ugokwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ugokwe works at Rapides Specialty Clinic in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ugokwe’s profile.

    Dr. Ugokwe has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ugokwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugokwe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugokwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugokwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugokwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

