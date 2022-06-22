Overview

Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Hardtner Medical Center.



Dr. Ugokwe works at Rapides Specialty Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.