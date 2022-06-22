Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugokwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Hardtner Medical Center.
Locations
Rapides Specialty Clinic501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 473-0773
Cenla Neurology Center2223 Worley Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 473-0773
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Hardtner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor highly recommend he did his residency in texas and sent my son there for treatment and Im so glad he did
About Dr. Charles Ugokwe, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144210717
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
