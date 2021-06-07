Overview

Dr. Charles Upchurch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Upchurch works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.