Dr. Charles Upchurch, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Upchurch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Upchurch works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tryon Medical Partners
    201 S College St Fl 12, Charlotte, NC 28244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 489-3010
  2. 2
    Tryon Medical Partners
    6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 6, Charlotte, NC 28287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 489-3094
  3. 3
    Museum Office
    3030 Randolph Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8200
  4. 4
    Southpark Office
    4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Charles Upchurch, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831246636
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Upchurch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upchurch works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Upchurch’s profile.

    Dr. Upchurch has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upchurch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Upchurch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upchurch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

