Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Urquhart works at
Locations
Urquhart Plastic Surgery171 TOWN CENTER DR, Anniston, AL 36205 Directions (256) 237-1625
Hospital Affiliations
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Urquhart and all of his staff! Hopefully I don't need any additional surgery but if I do I will definitely go back. Dr. Urquhart did a wonderful job with my surgery and I have had no complications or issues. The entire staff are all very friendly, reassuring, professional and thorough in their job. I can't say enough good things about them! The wait time is always minimal, the office is immaculate and scheduling appointments is very easy!
About Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham-Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urquhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urquhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urquhart works at
Dr. Urquhart has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urquhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Urquhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urquhart.
