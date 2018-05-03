See All Plastic Surgeons in Anniston, AL
Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Urquhart works at Urquhart Plastic Surgery in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urquhart Plastic Surgery
    171 TOWN CENTER DR, Anniston, AL 36205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 237-1625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285606897
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • Birmingham-Southern College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urquhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urquhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urquhart works at Urquhart Plastic Surgery in Anniston, AL. View the full address on Dr. Urquhart’s profile.

    Dr. Urquhart has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urquhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Urquhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urquhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urquhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urquhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

