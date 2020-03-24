Overview of Dr. Charles Vega, MD

Dr. Charles Vega, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Com and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Vega works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.