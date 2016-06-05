Dr. Charles Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Vincent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Vincent, MD
Dr. Charles Vincent, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Vincent's Office Locations
Deaconessohio Valley Hospice600 Mary St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-5000
Gateway Health Center4233 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Deaconess Clinic4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Deaconess Anesthesia Service At Dcdt421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Ferrell Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vincent is an absolute Angel I thank my father in heaven. For doctors like him and nurses. I pray wounderful blessings over them and there families generations of practicing medicine. Thanks to your staff as well. Always polite and smiling faces and very attentive to meet urgent needs as well as long term care. Wish you guys were here in Vegas...!!
About Dr. Charles Vincent, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1497845283
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- IU School of Medicine
- Urology
