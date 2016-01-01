Overview of Dr. Charles Vinocur, MD

Dr. Charles Vinocur, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Vinocur works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.