Overview of Dr. Charles Volk, MD

Dr. Charles Volk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Volk works at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.